Katy Tur

Florida House votes to dissolve Disney's special self-governing status

03:16

Florida's House of Representatives has voted to pass a bill that would dissolve Disney's special self-governing status after it passed the state's Senate. NBC's Maura Barrett reports from Tallahassee, Fla.April 21, 2022

