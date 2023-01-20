IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    First March For Life since overturning of Roe v. Wade

Katy Tur

First March For Life since overturning of Roe v. Wade

Anti-abortion advocates descended on the National Mall in downtown Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life rally, marking the event's 50th anniversary with the first march since the Supreme Court overturned the ruling that protected the right to an abortion nationwide.Jan. 20, 2023

    First March For Life since overturning of Roe v. Wade

