    Feds charge 47 people who defrauded $250M from federal pandemic child nutrition program 

Feds charge 47 people who defrauded $250M from federal pandemic child nutrition program 

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota have charged 47 people for allegedly defrauding $250 million from a federal program for feeding underprivileged children during the pandemic and instead paying for houses and expensive cars. NBC News' Maggie Vespa outlines how the 18-month investigation involving the FBI, IRS and U.S. Postal Service led to the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme charged to date.Sept. 20, 2022

