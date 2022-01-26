Federal Reserve points to interest rate hike coming in March
02:36
Share this -
copied
The Federal Reserve announced that it could soon raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years. It is the first hike in more than three years in a move to combat historically high inflation. Jan. 26, 2022
'Rates have to go up, and it's not going to be easy.' What's next for the Federal Reserve.
01:44
Now Playing
Federal Reserve points to interest rate hike coming in March
02:36
UP NEXT
Serbian magnate talks censorship, says population is "living in the Matrix"
05:05
Texas man arrested for making threats to Georgia election officials
01:34
Jan. 6 committee reviewing Trump documents, draft of executive order on voting machines
06:19
US Senate candidate Gary Chambers talks cannabis reform after smoking in new campaign ad