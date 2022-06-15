- Now Playing
Federal Reserve announces interest rate increase of 0.75%00:48
Senators move forward with bipartisan gun law framework02:51
'We trust the Attorney General' Rep. Raskin on whether DOJ should pursue Trump06:53
Rep. Stephanie Murphy: 'It is up to the American people' to decide on Trump04:45
Rep. Schiff: 'It's a clear linear progress of that Big Lie from beginning to end'05:36
'He never cared about about the facts to begin with' Day 2 of Jan 6 hearing reveals more12:00
What's next for Jan 6th: 'The [DOJ] is going to have to make some difficult decisions'04:56
'I can hardly think of anything more un-American' Jeremy Bash on Trump's post-2020 actions04:10
How Ginni Thomas acted as Trump's 'henchwoman,' pressing AZ to reject 2020 results04:00
Former Defense Secretary: It would be 'political' for DOJ to not pursue Trump07:05
'When have we ever seen a coup d'état like this?' The historical significance of January 6th05:01
'The only thing that mattered was loyalty to him' New revelations on Trump and Pence04:46
Nick Quested: January 6th Committee gave an 'erudite and concise roadmap'04:31
Urgency for new gun laws grows as senators near deal03:24
Parent of mass shooting victim: 'When will enough people say, 'Not one more?''09:34
'That's not why we got into the profession' Fmr. FBI agent turned teacher arming educators05:10
'Give them time' What families affected by gun violence want you to know07:21
Texas police now say no armed officer on duty when school shooting began, raise more questions04:21
'Moms have really banded together' Mom on the struggle to find baby formula shortage04:49
CDC warns of monkeypox. Here’s how it spreads.02:36
Federal Reserve announces interest rate increase of 0.75%00:48
