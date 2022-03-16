Fed raises interest rates for first time in three years
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday agreed to raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years, approving an increase of a quarter percentage point, or 25 basis points. NBC's Jo Ling Kent reports. Also joining Katy Tur is Roben Farzad, the host of Public Radio's "Full Disclosure." March 16, 2022
