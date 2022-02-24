IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    FAA expands no-fly zone over Ukraine, Belarus and parts of Russia

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    Biden announces new sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    02:34

  • Engel: Putin speech, actions on eastern border has 'frightened' Ukrainians

    02:43

  • Biden announces movement of troops to eastern NATO allies

    01:40

  • Putin signs decree recognizing independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

    02:26

  • 'We can prevent the worst' Climate expert on sobering new sea level rise report

    05:10

  • U.S. Navy aircraft had 'close encounter' with Russians over Mediterranean Sea last weekend

    01:34

  • Mother of Sandy Hook victim hopes lawsuit with gun manufacturer will help ‘make practices safer’

    05:09

  • Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'

    01:42

  • US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'

    01:31

  • Hertz customer falsely accused of theft spent 7 months in jail: 'I missed a whole lot.'

    06:01

  • Gov. Murphy on lifting school mask mandate: 'This gets us in the right place.'

    07:17

  • 'We have to get this right' former CIA officer on finding answers on Havana Syndrome

    03:59

  • David Crosby on Spotify: 'We don't feel that it's a place we want to be'

    05:31

  • 'You're just erasing identities as a whole' Student and Author on the impact of book bans

    06:02

  • Senate Democrats hope to move quickly on Supreme Court vacancy

    02:32

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' from seven states

    02:03

  • 'Rates have to go up, and it's not going to be easy.' What's next for the Federal Reserve.

    01:44

  • Federal Reserve points to interest rate hike coming in March

    02:36

  • Serbian magnate talks censorship, says population is "living in the Matrix"

    05:05

Katy Tur

FAA expands no-fly zone over Ukraine, Belarus and parts of Russia

01:25

The Federal Aviation Administration has expanded its no-fly zone to include Ukraine, Belarus and parts of Russia. NBC's Tom Costello has details.Feb. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    FAA expands no-fly zone over Ukraine, Belarus and parts of Russia

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    Biden announces new sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    02:34

  • Engel: Putin speech, actions on eastern border has 'frightened' Ukrainians

    02:43

  • Biden announces movement of troops to eastern NATO allies

    01:40

  • Putin signs decree recognizing independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

    02:26

  • 'We can prevent the worst' Climate expert on sobering new sea level rise report

    05:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All