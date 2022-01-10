Experts recommend N95 and KN95 masks against Omicron. Here's how to spot counterfeits.
With the Omicron variant surging through the US, experts are recommending upgrading from fabric masks. Katy Tur sat down with MSNBC Medical Contributor and Critical Care Pulmonologist, Dr. Vin Gupta, to talk about how to find the best mask for you and your kids, and spot counterfeits.Jan. 10, 2022
