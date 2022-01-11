Everything you need to know about masking up against Omicron, from double masks to beards
04:00
Share this -
copied
Experts are recommending upgrading to N95 or KN95 masks to protect against Omicron, but questions remain about alternatives such as double masking, and other obstacles such as cost and facial hair. Katy Tur sat down with Dr. Vin Gupta, Critical Care Pulmonologist to answer your burning questions.Jan. 11, 2022
Now Playing
Everything you need to know about masking up against Omicron, from double masks to beards
04:00
UP NEXT
Biden expected to call for change to filibuster rules in Georgia speech, pleasing voting rights activists
04:48
Experts recommend N95 and KN95 masks against Omicron. Here's how to spot counterfeits.
08:06
Supreme Court appears unlikely to allow Biden administration to enforce vaccine mandates
02:43
Tur: The GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 happened immediately — and it's only getting worse