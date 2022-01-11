IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Everything you need to know about masking up against Omicron, from double masks to beards

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Biden expected to call for change to filibuster rules in Georgia speech, pleasing voting rights activists

    04:48

  • Experts recommend N95 and KN95 masks against Omicron. Here's how to spot counterfeits.

    08:06

  • Supreme Court appears unlikely to allow Biden administration to enforce vaccine mandates

    02:43

  • Tur: The GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 happened immediately — and it's only getting worse

    03:50

  • Why didn't President Biden say this before?

    02:38

  • Rep. Kinzinger on "painting the picture" of January 6th

    10:12

  • Prince Andrew to argue 2009 settlement protects him against legal action from Giuffre

    03:12

  • Jury deadlocked on 3 charges in Holmes trial

    01:50

  • TV's beloved 'Golden Girl' Betty White dies at 99

    05:40

  • Public health experts on 'a world where COVID-19 is ever-present'

    07:51

  • 'Those rooms are full of tears' MI doctor shares realities of caring for COVID patients

    05:28

  • 'That was fast': Judge denies Flynn request for restraining order to block Jan. 6 subpoena

    02:01

  • Trump told his adoring fans that he got boosted. Then they booed him. 

    01:21

  • Lawmakers, West Virginians, White House react to Manchin's Build Back Better opposition

    12:31

  • Manchin concerned child tax credit money could go to drugs

    02:43

  • ‘My number one goal is to protect the health of all New Yorkers’: Hochul on fighting covid surge

    10:07

  • Incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell: 'There are quite a few challenges ahead.'

    05:23

  • What the child tax credit means for American families

    04:22

  • Gold medalist Dominique Dawes: 'USA Gymnastics needs to be disbanded.'

    03:24

Katy Tur

Everything you need to know about masking up against Omicron, from double masks to beards

04:00

Experts are recommending upgrading to N95 or KN95 masks to protect against Omicron, but questions remain about alternatives such as double masking, and other obstacles such as cost and facial hair. Katy Tur sat down with Dr. Vin Gupta, Critical Care Pulmonologist to answer your burning questions.Jan. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Everything you need to know about masking up against Omicron, from double masks to beards

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Biden expected to call for change to filibuster rules in Georgia speech, pleasing voting rights activists

    04:48

  • Experts recommend N95 and KN95 masks against Omicron. Here's how to spot counterfeits.

    08:06

  • Supreme Court appears unlikely to allow Biden administration to enforce vaccine mandates

    02:43

  • Tur: The GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 happened immediately — and it's only getting worse

    03:50

  • Why didn't President Biden say this before?

    02:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All