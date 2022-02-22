Engel: Putin speech, actions on eastern border has 'frightened' Ukrainians
NBC News' Richard Engel describes the mood shift in Ukraine as President Biden announces new sanctions on Russian financial institutions in response to President Putin's troops moving into eastern Ukraine.Feb. 22, 2022
