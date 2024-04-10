IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Embattled House Speaker Johnson to give remarks with Trump in Mar-a-Lago
April 10, 202405:19
  • Now Playing

    Embattled House Speaker Johnson to give remarks with Trump in Mar-a-Lago

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Undecided focus group voters have big concerns with Biden and Trump

    11:45

  • Kari Lake is now blasting the Arizona abortion law she once praised

    05:43

  • Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law

    06:33

  • Gov. Hobbs: ‘Chaos and confusion’ from Arizona abortion ban is ‘devastating’

    05:47

  • Lawrence: Arizona’s abortion ban is exactly what Trump wanted

    08:38

  • Arizona AG says she won’t prosecute women, doctors under ‘draconian’ abortion ban

    07:33

  • Trump rips Sen. Graham for opposing his abortion statement

    02:50

  • Why Republicans are hiding behind the politics of personality

    04:23

  • 'Fearmongering': Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bizarre post about solar eclipse

    02:56

  • Yikes: See Trump roasted and dunked on by Larry David as 'Curb' ends

    06:08

  • Trump promises to extend tax cuts for billionaires

    05:25

  • ‘This is a national emergency’: Inside the 'terrifyingly competent' Trump campaign

    12:09

  • House Republican says Russian propaganda is 'being uttered on the House floor'

    07:01

  • House GOP in chaos as Republicans head for the exits

    05:02

  • Outrage theater: Damage outlasts GOP influencers' interest in disingenuous boycotts

    03:53

  • 'This is not who we are': Oklahoma town expels Neo-Nazi politician who marched in Charlottesville

    10:38

  • Biden leads Trump by 10 points in key swing state, poll shows

    07:37

  • How Republicans missed their moment to move past Trump

    11:38

  • Protests continue in Israel; Chef José Andrés reacts to deaths of aid workers

    12:32

Katy Tur

Embattled House Speaker Johnson to give remarks with Trump in Mar-a-Lago

05:19

House Speaker Mike Johnson will travel to Mar-a-Lago Friday for remarks on “election integrity” with former President Donald Trump, two sources directly familiar with the plans confirmed to NBC News.April 10, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Embattled House Speaker Johnson to give remarks with Trump in Mar-a-Lago

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Undecided focus group voters have big concerns with Biden and Trump

    11:45

  • Kari Lake is now blasting the Arizona abortion law she once praised

    05:43

  • Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law

    06:33

  • Gov. Hobbs: ‘Chaos and confusion’ from Arizona abortion ban is ‘devastating’

    05:47

  • Lawrence: Arizona’s abortion ban is exactly what Trump wanted

    08:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All