    Elon Musk says Twitter should be open source, Kara Swisher says he thinks he’s Tony Stark

    07:03
    Andrew Ross Sorkin: It's unclear if Musk can buy Twitter as an individual

    04:45

  • Tens of thousands of tech workers are fleeing Russia

    02:12

  • The 'YOLO' explanation why flying is currently so hard 

    05:27

  • 'He'll definitely have an influence': What Musk’s stake in Twitter means

    07:37

  • Russia's largest search engine hides info on Ukraine war, says former head of news

    05:07

  • Harvard students help Ukrainian refugees

    06:58

  • High tech takes action against Russia

    07:07

  • What will Congress do about Big Tech?

    14:25

  • Facebook whistleblower on social media's impact on adolescent mental health

    06:24

  • When will Black TikTok creators get their dues?

    06:44

  • Steve Rattner: Facebook under significant competitive pressure

    04:08

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations

    04:11

  • Why it’s hard to pay attention

    12:22

  • Former Facebook employee says company not ready for election wave

    04:20

  • Airlines scramble to cancel flights, change schedules over 5G rollout fears

    08:06

  • Roger McNamee: social media without regulation “is exactly as dangerous as allowing quacks to make medicine without FDA approval”

    04:47

  • Most Americans don't trust social media platforms with personal info: poll

    03:31

  • Elon Musk, economic inequality and the growth of big tech

    11:50

  • Obama adviser in 2021: A.I. is about to supersize political polarization on Facebook

    03:51

Elon Musk says Twitter should be open source, Kara Swisher says he thinks he’s Tony Stark

Elon Musk has sent shockwaves through the tech industry after offering to buy Twitter. In a TED talk, he said he believes the algorithm should be open source. Kara Swisher talks with Katy Tur about Musk’s ambitions for Twitter and what the implications could be for free speech.April 14, 2022

