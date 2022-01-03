IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katy Tur

Jury deadlocked on 3 charges in Holmes trial

01:50

The jury in the federal trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is deadlocked on three charges. Holmes faces 11 counts and could face up to 20 years in prison if she is convicted. The judge sent the jury back to deliberate. Jan. 3, 2022

