IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Economy is a top issue for voters. Here's what history tells us about voting on it.

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Pelosi recalls morning of husband's attack during TV interview

    01:06

  • Arrests made in catalytic converter theft ring involving half a billion worth of stolen parts

    01:35

  • 'Bring it on.' New York Gov. Hochul on tight gubernatorial race

    06:27

  • Supreme Court denies stay for Graham's testimony in Georgia election probe

    00:35

  • Federal prosecutors file charges against suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi

    02:31

  • 'His negligence was criminal' Bob Woodward on revealing Trump interviews

    06:49

  • Paul Pelosi attacker shouted 'Where is Nancy?'

    03:10

  • New Ted Kennedy book reveals Justice Alito assured he would uphold Roe v. Wade

    05:18

  • Sen. Menendez under federal criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney's Office

    02:09

  • 'They need to re-orient' Democrats lean in to kitchen-table issues ahead of midterms

    06:14

  • 'An economic choice election' Rep. Khanna on Dem's midterm messaging

    04:28

  • Group sues Biden, National Archives to release JFK assassination documents

    02:09

  • 'A huge information dump' Former DHS Secretary on Secret Service and Jan 6 Committee

    04:00

  • CNBC's Julia Boorstin hopes new book serves 'as a mirror' for female entrepreneurs

    04:35

  • 'Putin has shown no indication that he's willing to stop fighting' John Kirby on Ukraine

    10:43

  • 'It changes everything': John Fetterman reflects on recovery process after stroke

    04:24

  • 'Sore loser syndrome' What lowered confidence in elections means for midterms

    05:04

  • 'A lot of folks have lost everything' Mercy Chefs brings meals to victims of Hurricane Ian

    04:55

  • Reporter points out alligator in Orlando floodwaters following Hurricane Ian

    01:32

Katy Tur

Economy is a top issue for voters. Here's what history tells us about voting on it.

04:34

Voters are focusing on the economy this midterm election. Katy Tur spoke with voters as well as NBC News Senior National Political Correspondent and Steve Rattner, investment manager and economics guru, to talk about the complex issue.Nov. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Economy is a top issue for voters. Here's what history tells us about voting on it.

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Pelosi recalls morning of husband's attack during TV interview

    01:06

  • Arrests made in catalytic converter theft ring involving half a billion worth of stolen parts

    01:35

  • 'Bring it on.' New York Gov. Hochul on tight gubernatorial race

    06:27

  • Supreme Court denies stay for Graham's testimony in Georgia election probe

    00:35

  • Federal prosecutors file charges against suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi

    02:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All