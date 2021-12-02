Democrats to focus on abortion rights in midterms as Supreme Court hears Roe v. Wade challenge
03:27
As the Supreme Court hears a challenge to Roe v. Wade from Mississippi, Democrats plan to focus their 2022 midterm campaigns on abortion rights even if they cannot codify the ruling into law. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 2, 2021
