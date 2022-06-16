Day three of Jan. 6 hearings: 'Smoking guns' reveal Trump's plot

Katy Tur, Andrea Mitchell, and Hallie Jackson talk though the third day of January 6th hearings with Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali, Former FBI officifial Frank Figliuzzi, Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele, and MSNBC Legal Analyst Joyce Vance.June 16, 2022