David Crosby on Spotify: 'We don't feel that it's a place we want to be'
David Crosby and his former bandmates of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young are the latest to join the herd of musicians and podcasters removing their work from Spotify. Katy Tur sat down with David Crosby to talk about the decision and other issues musicians face on the platform.Feb. 3, 2022
