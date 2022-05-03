IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katy Tur

Daughter of 'Jane Roe' on SCOTUS leak: 'It could take us back 50 years.'

03:23

Lawmakers and activists are reacting to a monumental leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court indicating a vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. Katy Tur sat down with Melissa Mills, daughter of Norma McCorvey, also known as "Jane Roe," to talk about the implications of the vote.May 3, 2022

