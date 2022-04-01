Consular officers helping Russians leave can be 'angels in the stories of families.'
05:39
Share this -
copied
Katy Tur spoke with Yakov Kronrod, a community organizer who recently moved his grandmother and family out of Russia. He shared his journey and talked about the impact that embassy officers have on helping his loved ones find safety.April 1, 2022
'It all tied back to the high school' NJ school tied to 65 cases of rare brain tumors
04:37
Red Cross workers unable to get civilians out of Mariupol
01:59
Now Playing
Consular officers helping Russians leave can be 'angels in the stories of families.'
05:39
UP NEXT
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
03:04
'Our only escape route was bombed and shelled' The harrowing journey to help refugees
04:42
Sen. Chris Coons: Expelling Russia from the G20 would 'send a forceful signal'