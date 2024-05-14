IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen resumes testimony on Day 17 of hush money trial

Cohen is 'far too defensive' on cross-examination: Former U.S. attorney
May 14, 202406:48
MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade joins our legal panel to provide insight on Michael Cohen's testimony so far amid cross-examination in former President Trump's hush money trial, saying the jury is going to see Cohen's "true colors."May 14, 2024

