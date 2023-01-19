IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chris Krebs breaks down TikTok and security 'It's not just one threat.'

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Kara Swisher on rise of ChatGPT: 'You can't replace human creativity'

    03:55

  • 'Height of fiscal irresponsibility' Biden econ. advisor on debt ceiling debate in Congress

    07:53

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene receives Homeland Security Committee assignment

    01:46

  • 'Four shots directly through my front door' NM officials targeted by ex-GOP candidate

    03:47

  • ExxonMobil knew about climate change in 1970s: 'They knew what was going to happen'

    05:39

  • Rep. Ro Khanna on Rep. Santos 'It's embarrassing to Congress.'

    04:38

  • Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in jail

    03:29

  • Fmr. Capitol Police Chief recounts Jan 6 attack: 'Begging and pleading for help'

    03:54

  • 'I don't think our country wants chaos' Sen. Patty Murray on new Congress

    03:47

  • House passes government funding bill, sending to Biden to sign

    02:15

  • Senate passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill

    02:50

  • 'It's who we are as a country.' Rep. Quigley on Ukraine aid ahead of Zelenksyy address

    04:37

  • Rep. Luria on criminal referrals: 'The president had a duty to act, he didn't do it.'

    07:25

  • Rep. Ro Khanna talks compromising to 'rebuild America to a manufacturing superpower'

    07:01

  • Sandy Hook survivor 10 years later: 'We have so much further to go'

    07:43

  • Denmark's largest bank will pay $2 billion after pleading guilty to defrauding U.S. banks

    01:53

  • 'Russia is losing on every front' Ian Bremmer on what prisoner swap means for Russia

    05:40

  • 'The results speak for themselves.' Shift to four-day workweek shows higher profits

    04:51

  • German police arrest dozens who allegedly plotted to overthrow government

    02:47

Katy Tur

Chris Krebs breaks down TikTok and security 'It's not just one threat.'

05:08

Katy Tur spoke with Former. Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs to talk about TikTok.Jan. 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Chris Krebs breaks down TikTok and security 'It's not just one threat.'

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Kara Swisher on rise of ChatGPT: 'You can't replace human creativity'

    03:55

  • 'Height of fiscal irresponsibility' Biden econ. advisor on debt ceiling debate in Congress

    07:53

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene receives Homeland Security Committee assignment

    01:46

  • 'Four shots directly through my front door' NM officials targeted by ex-GOP candidate

    03:47

  • ExxonMobil knew about climate change in 1970s: 'They knew what was going to happen'

    05:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All