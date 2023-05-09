IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why Trump was found liable for sexual abuse but not rape in E. Jean Carroll trial

    Carroll's attorneys argued 'Access Hollywood' tape was Trump's confession

    How the verdict in E. Jean Carroll case impacts Trump politically

  • Katy Tur reads verdict: Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

  • Why do evangelicals continue to stand behind Trump?

  • Liz Cheney releases new ad blasting Donald Trump

  • Radical right wing mass violence sits dangerously close to Republican politics

  • Jury hears closing arguments, begins deliberations in Carroll lawsuit against Trump

  • Trump forced under oath: What jurors in civil rape trial heard in closing arguments I Melber report

  • Biden approval rating at new low, over half of voters support charging Trump

  • Trump deposition tapes in E. Jean Carroll case released

  • ‘To Donald all women look alike’: Trump expert on his deposition played during civil rape trial

  • Trump defends Access Hollywood tape: Stars have 'historically' grabbed women

  • See Donald Trump under oath: Legal vet sees trouble in civil rape trial testimony

  • Trump rape trial: See the tape of Trump under oath that jurors watched in court

  • Trump defends comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape during deposition: 'True with stars'

  • Watch all released portions of Trump's deposition in E. Jean Carroll case

  • Trump insults attorney, confuses E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife in deposition video

  • Trump distances himself from GOP ahead of 2024 run

Katy Tur

Carroll's attorneys argued 'Access Hollywood' tape was Trump's confession

NBC News’ Ron Allen reports from outside the courthouse moments after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, but not liable for her alleged rape. Allen details how Carroll’s attorneys used the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in their argument and how a new New York state law paved the way for Carroll’s case.May 9, 2023

