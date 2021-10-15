Capitol Police officer arrested on obstruction charges, accused of advising insurrectionist
Capitol Police Officer Michael Angelo Riley was charged Friday with trying to protect a man accused of illegally entering the Capitol during the January 6 riot. “[I']m a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance,” Riley said in a Facebook direct message, according to the indictment. “Take down the part about being in the building they are correctly investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!”Oct. 15, 2021