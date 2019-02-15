Can Democrats fight Trump's wall?04:03
Rep. John Garamendi, a member of the Armed Services Committee, responds to President Trump's declaration of a national emergency in order to divert funds to build his wall. He tells Katy Tur that Congress will not allow the President to "assert the power of the purse."
Donald Trump's 'political emergency'07:16
Can Democrats fight Trump's wall?04:03
Tribe on national emergency: The only emergency is that Trump was a 'bad negotiator'06:07
Big Question: If Trump didn't need to declare a national emergency, why did he?02:21
Justice Department pushes back on McCabe account of Russia probe01:41
A look into border crossings in the Rio Grande Valley04:39