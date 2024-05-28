IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Prosecution presents closing arguments on Day 21 of Trump's hush money trial

Buy the story 'to protect campaign': Prosecution delivers closing argument in hush money trial
May 28, 202404:21

  • 'Doomsday defense mode': Former federal judge on Trump's team preparing for conviction

    08:25

  • Prosecution is 'defanging' 10 arguments that Trump lawyer made for acquittal in 'clear' way

    05:24
  • Now Playing

    Buy the story 'to protect campaign': Prosecution delivers closing argument in hush money trial

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    'Never political business as usual': Who will Trump pick as his running mate?

    05:31

  • 'Loves the attention': Trump campaign capitalizing on hush money trial ahead of closing arguments

    09:09

  • 'Gone completely rogue': Dem senator says Chief Justice Roberts cut Thomas, Alito 'too much slack'

    06:51

  • Trump frames himself as 'populist champion', Biden campaign preps aggressive campaign strategy

    10:43

  • 'Voting for Trump': Who will Nikki Haley supporters back in November?

    06:03

  • 'Rigged cases': Trump slams Judge Merchan and says 'New York is out of control'

    04:41

  • 'Present and past had merged': The parallels between the lead-up to the Civil War and January 6th

    08:05

  • 'Bridge too far': Louisiana passes bill to make abortion pill a controlled dangerous substance

    05:15

  • 'Overheated, overinflated rhetoric' from Trump is 'nothing new': Jeremy Peters

    05:36

  • 'Beyond the Pale': Weissmann calls Robert Costello's testimony in Trump trial 'contemptuous'

    05:36

  • 'More ammunition' to show Cohen ‘is a liar’: Catherine Christian on defense calling Costello

    04:15

  • 'Very small' amount of voters will change their opinions because of Trump's criminal trial

    03:02

  • Trump lawyers call Robert Costello to the stand at hush money trial

    02:23

  • Video appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs physically assaulting then-girlfriend in 2016

    04:06

  • 'Contest of self-humiliation': David Frum on what Trump is looking for in a VP pick

    07:12

  • Trump 'paying close attention' to defense questioning Michael Cohen over his businesses

    05:10

  • 'Not the end of the story': What to expect in Michael Cohen's re-direct

    07:14

Katy Tur

Buy the story 'to protect campaign': Prosecution delivers closing argument in hush money trial

04:21

The prosecution is delivering its closing argument in former President Trump's hush money trial. NBC News' Danny Cevallos and MSNBC legal analyst Catherine Christian join Katy Tur, Andrea Mitchell and Chris Jansing to provide their expertise.May 28, 2024

  • 'Doomsday defense mode': Former federal judge on Trump's team preparing for conviction

    08:25

  • Prosecution is 'defanging' 10 arguments that Trump lawyer made for acquittal in 'clear' way

    05:24
  • Now Playing

    Buy the story 'to protect campaign': Prosecution delivers closing argument in hush money trial

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    'Never political business as usual': Who will Trump pick as his running mate?

    05:31

  • 'Loves the attention': Trump campaign capitalizing on hush money trial ahead of closing arguments

    09:09

  • 'Gone completely rogue': Dem senator says Chief Justice Roberts cut Thomas, Alito 'too much slack'

    06:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All