IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Binder with highly classified information went missing in final days of Trump presidency

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: Biden hopeful Congress will approve Ukraine funding

    08:52

  • 'The Discord Leaks' looks at one of the biggest leaks of government secrets in U.S. history

    04:48

  • ‘Designed to start a war’: Israel obtained Hamas battle plan more than year ago, NYT reports

    10:41

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump doesn’t care about America nearly as much as he cares about himself

    08:28

  • 'Relentlessly report what the facts are': Experts on combatting disinformation

    07:31

  • 'I question your judgment': Sen. Graham calls for Sen. Tuberville to lift military holds

    08:29

  • Joe: A good day for Biden, a good day for the U.S.

    01:49

  • ‘How ridiculous’: Joe reacts to Trump campaign’s defense of ‘vermin’ comment

    09:27

  • Fentanyl found in envelope sent to election workers in Washington

    04:36

  • This is a big deal for Maryland: FBI chooses suburb for new headquarters

    07:18

  • Humanitarian pauses for relief into Gaza should be allowed: State Dept.

    06:42

  • 'Could be tremendously significant': Meadows granted immunity according to ABC News

    07:53

  • John Kirby on possible ground invasion: The IDF makes their own decisions

    05:47

  • Tim Snyder: ‘War in Ukraine is about the security of the world and our children’

    04:12

  • Roger Cohen: 'Isn't it time to bring this terrible conflict to an end?'

    05:30

  • ‘What’s the end game?’: Biden has ‘tough questions’ for Israel, fmr. Obama aide says

    06:27

  • Gen. Petraeus on Israel-Hamas war: This is so terrible, there has to be something good that comes out of this

    08:43

  • John Kirby: Biden to say U.S. will 'solidly stand behind Israel'

    05:50

  • Joy: We’re waiting for Democrats to assert themselves as the national security party

    07:43

Katy Tur

Binder with highly classified information went missing in final days of Trump presidency

01:34

The Senate Intelligence Committee was briefed two years ago that a binder containing highly classified information related to Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election had gone missing in the final days of the Trump administration.Dec. 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Binder with highly classified information went missing in final days of Trump presidency

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: Biden hopeful Congress will approve Ukraine funding

    08:52

  • 'The Discord Leaks' looks at one of the biggest leaks of government secrets in U.S. history

    04:48

  • ‘Designed to start a war’: Israel obtained Hamas battle plan more than year ago, NYT reports

    10:41

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump doesn’t care about America nearly as much as he cares about himself

    08:28

  • 'Relentlessly report what the facts are': Experts on combatting disinformation

    07:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All