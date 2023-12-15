Binder with highly classified information went missing in final days of Trump presidency

- Now Playing
Binder with highly classified information went missing in final days of Trump presidency01:34
- UP NEXT
John Kirby: Biden hopeful Congress will approve Ukraine funding08:52
'The Discord Leaks' looks at one of the biggest leaks of government secrets in U.S. history04:48
‘Designed to start a war’: Israel obtained Hamas battle plan more than year ago, NYT reports10:41
Claire McCaskill: Trump doesn’t care about America nearly as much as he cares about himself08:28
'Relentlessly report what the facts are': Experts on combatting disinformation07:31
'I question your judgment': Sen. Graham calls for Sen. Tuberville to lift military holds08:29
Joe: A good day for Biden, a good day for the U.S.01:49
‘How ridiculous’: Joe reacts to Trump campaign’s defense of ‘vermin’ comment09:27
Fentanyl found in envelope sent to election workers in Washington04:36
This is a big deal for Maryland: FBI chooses suburb for new headquarters07:18
Humanitarian pauses for relief into Gaza should be allowed: State Dept.06:42
'Could be tremendously significant': Meadows granted immunity according to ABC News07:53
John Kirby on possible ground invasion: The IDF makes their own decisions05:47
Tim Snyder: ‘War in Ukraine is about the security of the world and our children’04:12
Roger Cohen: 'Isn't it time to bring this terrible conflict to an end?'05:30
‘What’s the end game?’: Biden has ‘tough questions’ for Israel, fmr. Obama aide says06:27
Gen. Petraeus on Israel-Hamas war: This is so terrible, there has to be something good that comes out of this08:43
John Kirby: Biden to say U.S. will 'solidly stand behind Israel'05:50
Joy: We’re waiting for Democrats to assert themselves as the national security party07:43
- Now Playing
Binder with highly classified information went missing in final days of Trump presidency01:34
- UP NEXT
John Kirby: Biden hopeful Congress will approve Ukraine funding08:52
'The Discord Leaks' looks at one of the biggest leaks of government secrets in U.S. history04:48
‘Designed to start a war’: Israel obtained Hamas battle plan more than year ago, NYT reports10:41
Claire McCaskill: Trump doesn’t care about America nearly as much as he cares about himself08:28
'Relentlessly report what the facts are': Experts on combatting disinformation07:31
Play All