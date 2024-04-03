Biden to hold call with Netanyahu after death of World Central Kitchen workers

- Now Playing
Biden to hold call with Netanyahu after death of World Central Kitchen workers04:33
- UP NEXT
Seven aid workers killed 'points to dark reality' in Gaza: Doctors Without Borders Exec.05:04
Save the Children Gaza chief: ‘We’ve made the decision not to suspend’ aid in Gaza after IDF strike04:13
Raf Sanchez: WCK vehicles hit ‘individually,’ appears to be ‘very precise Israeli airstrike’10:34
'No doubt an intelligence failure': Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty on 7 aid workers in Israeli airstrike09:49
Netanyahu ‘an obstacle’ to peace in Gaza, says Noga Tarnopolsky03:43
Global backlash over killing of 7 World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza10:00
Donnelly: World Central Kitchen strike is part of ‘systematic pattern of attacks against aid work’07:30
'Something is wrong' with Israel's military strategy after 7 aid workers were killed: Ben Rhodes08:05
'Devastating, so senseless': 7 World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Israeli strike on Gaza02:57
Young progressive Wisconsin voters planning to partake in ‘uninstructed’ protest vote02:35
World Central Kitchen pauses aid to Gaza after 7 workers killed08:02
Sen. Bernie Sanders to Netanyahu: ‘stop murdering innocent people’03:39
At least seven World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike02:11
Stavridis: If there’s a ‘massive’ Rafah assault, U.S. will ‘be forced’ to stop sending weapons07:59
'A long way to go' for hostage negotiations with Hamas06:13
'I will be back very soon': Netanyahu relieves concerns surrounding upcoming hernia surgery03:00
Netanyahu will be fully sedated for hernia surgery03:26
U.S. to send more weapons to Israel01:50
U.S. abstaining from UN vote passing Gaza ceasefire resolution 'step forward in right direction'07:50
- Now Playing
Biden to hold call with Netanyahu after death of World Central Kitchen workers04:33
- UP NEXT
Seven aid workers killed 'points to dark reality' in Gaza: Doctors Without Borders Exec.05:04
Save the Children Gaza chief: ‘We’ve made the decision not to suspend’ aid in Gaza after IDF strike04:13
Raf Sanchez: WCK vehicles hit ‘individually,’ appears to be ‘very precise Israeli airstrike’10:34
'No doubt an intelligence failure': Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty on 7 aid workers in Israeli airstrike09:49
Netanyahu ‘an obstacle’ to peace in Gaza, says Noga Tarnopolsky03:43
Play All