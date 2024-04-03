IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden to hold call with Netanyahu after death of World Central Kitchen workers
April 3, 2024
Katy Tur

Biden to hold call with Netanyahu after death of World Central Kitchen workers

04:33

President Biden will be holding a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the first time the two leaders will speak since seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza.

