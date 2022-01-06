IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Why didn't President Biden say this before?02:38
UP NEXT
Rep. Kinzinger on "painting the picture" of January 6th10:12
Prince Andrew to argue 2009 settlement protects him against legal action from Giuffre03:12
Jury deadlocked on 3 charges in Holmes trial01:50
TV's beloved 'Golden Girl' Betty White dies at 9905:40
Public health experts on 'a world where COVID-19 is ever-present'07:51
'Those rooms are full of tears' MI doctor shares realities of caring for COVID patients05:28
'That was fast': Judge denies Flynn request for restraining order to block Jan. 6 subpoena02:01
Trump told his adoring fans that he got boosted. Then they booed him. 01:21
Lawmakers, West Virginians, White House react to Manchin's Build Back Better opposition12:31
Manchin concerned child tax credit money could go to drugs02:43
‘My number one goal is to protect the health of all New Yorkers’: Hochul on fighting covid surge10:07
Incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell: 'There are quite a few challenges ahead.'05:23
What the child tax credit means for American families04:22
Gold medalist Dominique Dawes: 'USA Gymnastics needs to be disbanded.'03:24
'It’s just devastating': Kentucky factory survivor loses boyfriend during tornado strike06:29
Inside the California prison where Artist JR worked with inmates seeking rehabilitation03:16
'This is a public relations nightmare' Trump faces few options in New York A.G. subpoena07:57
'Every drop counts.' Cloud seeding can help fight drought in the American West02:58
'Being a mom is a 24-hour, round the clock job' A day in the life of a mom in recovery03:12
Why didn't President Biden say this before?02:38
Katy Tur, Andrea Mitchell and Chuck Todd break down the timing and message of President Joe Biden's speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jan. 6, 2022
Now Playing
Why didn't President Biden say this before?02:38
UP NEXT
Rep. Kinzinger on "painting the picture" of January 6th10:12
Prince Andrew to argue 2009 settlement protects him against legal action from Giuffre03:12
Jury deadlocked on 3 charges in Holmes trial01:50
TV's beloved 'Golden Girl' Betty White dies at 9905:40
Public health experts on 'a world where COVID-19 is ever-present'07:51