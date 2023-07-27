IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Heat will kill' Safety concerns rise as heat advisories sweep the United States

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Biden, Italian Prime Minster Meloni meet to discuss foreign policy

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Bronny James sudden cardiac arrest: What young players should look for in their own health

    04:12

  • 'To the right of this government, is only a wall' Impact of new judicial law in Israel

    05:32

  • 'People are fed up' Teamsters union leader on potential UPS strike, larger labor movement

    04:48

  • Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones: New state education laws 'set our state back years' 

    03:52

  • Alabama officials detail Carlee Russell’s phone search history 

    03:53

  • 'What is happening here is not unique' Fran Drescher on SAG-AFTRA strike's impact on labor

    11:53

  • Court orders New York to redraw congressional map

    05:12

  • Climate expert on extreme weather: 'this only gets worse' if fossil fuel use continues

    03:07

  • Judge denies DOJ request to block Trump deposition in ex-FBI officials' lawsuits

    02:40

  • 'The planet is playing by a different rulebook' A climate discovery in a Canadian lake

    04:34

  • Judge orders release of more Mar-a-Lago search warrant information in Trump docs case

    03:45

  • Why SCOTUS decision may be an 'opportunity to reassess the legacy of affirmative action'

    04:59

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian mail carrier refusing to work Sundays

    02:23

  • Florida jury acquits deputy charged in wake of Parkland shooting

    03:42

  • 'A very good day for democracy' Marc Elias breaks down SCOTUS state legislature ruling

    04:45

  • Audio of Trump discussing classified document goes public

    04:15

  • Putin thanks rebel fighters for abandoning rebellion

    05:29

  • Coast Guard says missing submersible passengers are presumed dead

    02:18

Katy Tur

Biden, Italian Prime Minster Meloni meet to discuss foreign policy

01:51

President Joe Biden met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss foreign policy, Ukraine, China and Italy’s mass migration crisis. Allie Raffa details the significance of the meeting. July 27, 2023

  • 'Heat will kill' Safety concerns rise as heat advisories sweep the United States

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Biden, Italian Prime Minster Meloni meet to discuss foreign policy

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Bronny James sudden cardiac arrest: What young players should look for in their own health

    04:12

  • 'To the right of this government, is only a wall' Impact of new judicial law in Israel

    05:32

  • 'People are fed up' Teamsters union leader on potential UPS strike, larger labor movement

    04:48

  • Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones: New state education laws 'set our state back years' 

    03:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All