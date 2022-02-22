Biden announces movement of troops to eastern NATO allies
President Biden announced that U.S. forces already deployed in Europe will be moved to several NATO allies including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. NBC's Courtney Kube reports from the Pentagon.Feb. 22, 2022
