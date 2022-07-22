Bannon found guilty by jury on both contempt of Congress counts
Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon was found guilty on one count of refusing to appear for a congressional deposition and one count of refusing to produce documents to the Jan. 6 committee. NBC News’ Pete Williams reports.July 22, 2022
