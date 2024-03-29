IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Baltimore bridge recovery operation ‘going to be a challenge’
March 29, 2024
    Baltimore bridge recovery operation ‘going to be a challenge’

Katy Tur

Baltimore bridge recovery operation ‘going to be a challenge’

04:04

Civil and structural engineer Norma Jean Mattei lays out the challenge clean-up teams face in trying to move the cargo ship that crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.March 29, 2024

