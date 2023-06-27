Audio of Trump discussing classified document goes public

- Now Playing
Audio of Trump discussing classified document goes public04:15
- UP NEXT
Prosecutor calls Trump tape 'best possible evidence'05:50
'His words in and of themselves are damning': Trump caught on tape discussing sensitive documents15:43
'This is some really powerful evidence': McQuade assesses the Trump Bedminster tape04:10
Audio recording reveals Trump discussing classified document10:26
WATCH: Lawrence, lawyers demolish Trump’s defenses in docs case04:40
‘This is game over’: Andrew Weissmann on bombshell Trump audio recording10:35
Rachel and Lawrence react to new audio evidence in Trump docs case03:26
‘You almost expect him to say I have more docs in my drawer’: Vance on Trump's repeated confessions06:11
Listen: Audio of Trump discussing classified documents published by CNN09:08
'This is the battle that he wants': Trump to use courtroom as his campaign trail in 202409:23
Rick Wilson: Trump's legal woes are 'assets, not liabilities' in GOP primary race05:17
Jack Smith files new motions in Trump documents case07:21
Fmr. Prosecutor: Special Counsel responds to ‘unrealistic’ trial date set by Trump-appointed judge07:53
Smith pitches new timeline in Trump documents case with new court filings04:15
Heat on Trump: Jack Smith strikes deal with fake MAGA electors in coup probe07:45
If Trump is caught witness tampering 'he'll be running for GOP nomination from jail' expert says08:46
Trump is not the first president special counsel Jack Smith has prosecuted07:18
Trump’s TV confessions pave path to prison: Jack Smith sends Trump his own interviews in new filing05:50
Trump’s ‘prison nightmare’ comes to life: Convicts in similar cases go to prison06:47
- Now Playing
Audio of Trump discussing classified document goes public04:15
- UP NEXT
Prosecutor calls Trump tape 'best possible evidence'05:50
'His words in and of themselves are damning': Trump caught on tape discussing sensitive documents15:43
'This is some really powerful evidence': McQuade assesses the Trump Bedminster tape04:10
Audio recording reveals Trump discussing classified document10:26
WATCH: Lawrence, lawyers demolish Trump’s defenses in docs case04:40
Play All