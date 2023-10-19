At least two drones targeted U.S. forces in Syria

Scenes from West Bank as violence from Israel-Hamas war continues03:17
- Now Playing
At least two drones targeted U.S. forces in Syria02:27
- UP NEXT
Netanyahu advisor on why aid is not getting to Gaza, 'We have to have assurances'10:40
Protests erupt across Middle East after Gaza hospital blast02:27
Rep. Ken Buck thinks Jordan 'loses more votes' for speaker in a second round05:34
Volunteer describes recovering bodies after Hamas attack04:10
Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon while covering Israel-Hamas war01:25
Netanyahu speaks out as Israel orders ground evacuation in Gaza03:00
70 killed after convoys of evacuees in Gaza hit by Israeli strikes03:54
IDF spokesperson: 'Clashes between terrorists and Israeli civilians' in southern Israel05:55
U.S. intel indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack04:40
Israel: Gaza water and power supply will remain off until hostages are freed05:10
'Our goal is to cripple Hamas': Netanyahu advisor on potential ground assault of Gaza09:07
U.S., Qatar agree to block Iran from accessing $6 billion fund01:51
Palestinian American stuck in Gaza: 'We're trying our best to stay calm'06:43
Fmr. Ambassador to Israel and Egypt: Egypt is 'pulled in two different directions' in war04:16
Rep. Buck on GOP Speaker scramble: 'I am in the undecided category'03:21
Israeli leaders agree to form emergency wartime government01:05
'We will hit Hamas very hard' Israeli MP Danon on unity party following Hamas attack08:57
Israel declares closed military zone around Gaza Strip01:52
Scenes from West Bank as violence from Israel-Hamas war continues03:17
- Now Playing
At least two drones targeted U.S. forces in Syria02:27
- UP NEXT
Netanyahu advisor on why aid is not getting to Gaza, 'We have to have assurances'10:40
Protests erupt across Middle East after Gaza hospital blast02:27
Rep. Ken Buck thinks Jordan 'loses more votes' for speaker in a second round05:34
Volunteer describes recovering bodies after Hamas attack04:10
Play All