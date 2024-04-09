IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Near-total abortion ban creates ‘chaos’ for women and doctors, Arizona Gov. Hobbs says
April 9, 202402:04
Katy Tur

Near-total abortion ban creates ‘chaos’ for women and doctors, Arizona Gov. Hobbs says

02:04

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that a near-total abortion ban from 1864 is enforceable. Gov. Katie Hobbs said the ban will “create more chaos for women and doctors in our state.” April 9, 2024

