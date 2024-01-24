IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Arizona GOP chair resigns after audio shows attempt to bribe Kari Lake

Katy Tur

Arizona GOP chair resigns after audio shows attempt to bribe Kari Lake

05:24

The chairman of the Arizona GOP, Jeff DeWit, has resigned from his position after audio of him attempting to bribe Kari Lake out of running for Senate.Jan. 24, 2024

    Arizona GOP chair resigns after audio shows attempt to bribe Kari Lake

