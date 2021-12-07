Alexis Ohanian on how paid family leave helps the economy
04:40
Congress continues to debate paid family leave, despite bipartisan support. Alexis Ohanian, CEO of Reddit, talked to Katy Tur about the benefits of the policy, and how paid family leave can help businesses and combat the declining birthrate in America.Dec. 7, 2021
Alexis Ohanian on how paid family leave helps the economy
04:40
