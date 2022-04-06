Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for Covid-19. He asked to be tested after learning he was exposed to the virus. Garland is not experiencing symptoms and will isolate at home for the next five days.April 6, 2022
AG Merrick Garland tests positive for Covid
