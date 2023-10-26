IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Slotkin: Fallujah was ‘too deadly’ for success; DoD must have ‘tough conversations’ on Gaza

    05:42

  • Pentagon Spox: ‘we do not want conflict with Iran’

    07:14

  • ‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’

    04:48

  • Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’

    04:26

  • Israeli military says ground forces are expanding Gaza operations

    02:14

  • Israeli artillery fire heard as Richard Engel reports near Gaza border

    03:27

  • Hamas uses hostages as a manipulation tactic, both in their taking and their release

    04:28

  • U.S. strikes in Syria have 'nothing to do with Israel or Gaza’ officials say

    06:39
    Admiral John Kirby on Americans trapped in Gaza: 'It's imperative to secure safe passage'

    06:48
    Families of Israeli hostages meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill

    02:53

  • John Kirby: We have to make sure aid gets into Gaza safely

    06:05

  • 'We are actually terrified': 'I Am a Voter' co-founder shares fears over growing antisemitism

    08:23

  • ‘We’re losing an inner sense of humanity': UNRWA director who has family sheltering in Gaza

    08:40

  • New House Speaker Mike Johnson promises to pass bill to support Israel

    00:36

  • Mark Regev: Hamas is ‘blood thirsty, extremist organization,’ has no concern for ‘harming the innocent’

    06:58

  • Jordanian Foreign Minister: ‘War will not secure Israelis’ or Palestinians; ‘enough is enough’

    06:58

  • Tunnels under Gaza: An inside look at Hamas' subterranean operations

    01:51

  • Richard Engel: U.S. and Israeli officials reject 'full ceasefire'

    07:24

  • 'Please let us get our food in': World Food Programme warns of crisis inside Gaza

    06:13

  • Humanitarian pauses for relief into Gaza should be allowed: State Dept.

    06:42

Katy Tur spoke with NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, Admiral John Kirby about Americans trapped in Gaza, as well as securing aid for the region and reaction the shooting in Lewiston, MaineOct. 26, 2023

