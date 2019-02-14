A look into border crossings in the Rio Grande Valley

A look into border crossings in the Rio Grande Valley04:39
NBC's Cal Perry joins Katy Tur from a gap in the border wall near Brownsville, Texas. He speaks with Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Chief Rodolfo Karisch about border crossings in the area.
