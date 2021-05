Ty Dropic is a 14-year-old participant in the Pfizer vaccine trials. He joins Katy Tur to discuss why he participated in the trial, and why he think the vaccine is important. Also joining the discussion is MSNBC Medical Contributor Dr. Vin Gupta, MSNBC Senior National Correspondent Chris Jansing, and the Managing Director of Opportunity Labs, Dr. Mario Ramirez.