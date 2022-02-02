IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'You're just erasing identities as a whole' Student and Author on the impact of book bans

'You're just erasing identities as a whole' Student and Author on the impact of book bans

Book bans are springing up in school districts across the country. Katy Tur sat down with George M. Johnson, author of "All Boys Aren't Blue" and student organizer and junior at Flagler Palm Coast High School in Florida, Jack Petocz, about the impact of these books and how students are pushing back.Feb. 2, 2022

