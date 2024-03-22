IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
40 people reportedly dead in Moscow shooting attack, according to Russian news agencies
March 22, 202408:21

Katy Tur

08:21

According to Russian news agencies, 40 people are dead in the Moscow shooting incident. Puck News Washington correspondent Julia Ioffe, MSNBC political analyst Peter Baker and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul have the latest updates.March 22, 2024

