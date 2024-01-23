IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Where can she win if she can't win in New Hampshire?': Kristen Welker on Nikki Haley's fate

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    'They do matter' GOP Strategist Mike Murphy on Trump's legal issues in a general election

    06:16

  • NYT Columnist David French breaks down the 14th amendment argument against Trump

    05:40

  • 'It's a story that needs to be told forever." State Sen. Gutierrez on the Uvalde shooting

    06:20

  • Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown, sending it to the House

    02:23

  • 'Nowhere near as good as the 2021 bill, but it is bipartisan': Bennet on Child Tax Credit deal

    06:33

  • 'She's earning it on the ground' Gov. Chris Sununu on Nikki Haley's campaign in NH

    09:04

  • Fmr. NH GOP party chair : 'I don't think Nikki Haley beats Donald Trump in New Hampshire'

    05:31

  • 'We're not there yet' Aaron David Miller on the risk of a regional war in the Middle East

    05:44

  • Millions of Americans across 48 states face winter weather alerts

    04:34

  • 'The victim is the people' Tristan Snell on Trump's $370 million civil fraud trial

    05:47

  • 'I think the Court will draw the line' What to expect if SCOTUS rules on Trump's immunity

    02:49

  • 'Every cabinet member is entitled to one screw up' Sec. Panetta on Sec. Austin controversy

    03:49

  • 'Partisan politics has prevented us from getting to a solution.' Sen. Coons on immigration

    06:49

  • SCOTUS pushed to take up Trump ballot issue, facing 'novel questions'

    05:17

  • Chinese spy balloon used U.S. internet provider to communicate

    03:44

  • House to investigate Florida Democrat for alleged campaign finance violations

    02:49

  • 'Feels like freedom' 71-year-old exonerated after almost 50 years in prison

    05:22

  • ‘Stunned’: Secret Trump recordings 'tell a different story', says reporter who heard them

    03:51

  • 'You wonder every day, are they alive?' Doctor with family trapped in Gaza speaks out

    03:22

Katy Tur

'Where can she win if she can't win in New Hampshire?': Kristen Welker on Nikki Haley's fate

05:59

Katy Tur and Kristen Welker discuss what might happen if Nikki Haley doesn't win the New Hampshire primary, and the air of inevitability around Trump becoming the GOP nominee. Jan. 23, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Where can she win if she can't win in New Hampshire?': Kristen Welker on Nikki Haley's fate

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    'They do matter' GOP Strategist Mike Murphy on Trump's legal issues in a general election

    06:16

  • NYT Columnist David French breaks down the 14th amendment argument against Trump

    05:40

  • 'It's a story that needs to be told forever." State Sen. Gutierrez on the Uvalde shooting

    06:20

  • Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown, sending it to the House

    02:23

  • 'Nowhere near as good as the 2021 bill, but it is bipartisan': Bennet on Child Tax Credit deal

    06:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All