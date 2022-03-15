'We should look at every option.' State Department Official on aiding Ukrainian refugees
Katy Tur spoke with Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, about the US response to the war in Ukraine, including monitoring Russian allies including China, as well as expanding aid to Ukrainian refugees.March 15, 2022
