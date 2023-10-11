IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  UP NEXT

Katy Tur

'We will hit Hamas very hard' Israeli MP Danon on unity party following Hamas attack

08:57

Katy Tur spoke to Israeli MP Danny Danon, former Deputy Minister of Defense for the country, about Prime Minister Netanyahu forming a unity government in the wake of Hamas' attackOct. 11, 2023

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

