    'We are very concerned' ACLU's Lee Gelernt on White House's potential immigration policies

'We are very concerned' ACLU's Lee Gelernt on White House's potential immigration policies

03:57

Katy Tur spoke to ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project Deputy Director Lee Gelernt about new policies the White House may adopt as it works with Congress to pass new immigration legislation.Dec. 14, 2023

    'We are very concerned' ACLU's Lee Gelernt on White House's potential immigration policies

