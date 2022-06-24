'We are not going to be able to hold the line' Protecting abortions is moving to states

As the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Katy Tur speaks with Deputy Director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, Brigitte Amiri, and Vice President & Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, Dr. Kristina Tocce, to talk about the decision and what it means for individual states.June 24, 2022