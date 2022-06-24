IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'We are not going to be able to hold the line' Protecting abortions is moving to states

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Luria on Jan 6th and Jeffrey Clark: 'His actions are really central' to fifth hearing

    06:49

  • Jan. 6 hearings to move to July: 'It's important we allow the American people to process'

    04:32

  • Rep. Raskin: 'A lot of people believe in democracy and are willing to stand up for it'

    02:38

  • Jan 6th hearings Day 4: Breaking down Shaye Moss's emotional testimony

    12:08

  • Former FBI Official: Jan 6. Hearings show 'what accountability might look like'

    09:45

  • Rep. Aguilar on Jan 6 Hearings: 'We need to speak to a broader audience'

    06:15

  • 'We are at a time of war' Biden advisor on his message to oil companies

    06:45

  • Day three of Jan. 6 hearings: 'Smoking guns' reveal Trump's plot

    13:39

  • Breaking down day 3 of Jan 6 hearings: DOJ asks for testimony transcripts

    07:00

  • 'I'd been running away from it' Katy Tur on telling her story in new memoir, 'Rough Draft'

    10:00

  • Federal Reserve announces interest rate increase of 0.75%

    00:48

  • Senators move forward with bipartisan gun law framework

    02:51

  • 'We trust the Attorney General' Rep. Raskin on whether DOJ should pursue Trump

    06:53

  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy: 'It is up to the American people' to decide on Trump

    04:45

  • Rep. Schiff: 'It's a clear linear progress of that Big Lie from beginning to end'

    05:36

  • 'He never cared about about the facts to begin with' Day 2 of Jan 6 hearing reveals more

    12:00

  • What's next for Jan 6th: 'The [DOJ] is going to have to make some difficult decisions'

    04:56

  • 'I can hardly think of anything more un-American' Jeremy Bash on Trump's post-2020 actions

    04:10

  • How Ginni Thomas acted as Trump's 'henchwoman,' pressing AZ to reject 2020 results

    04:00

Katy Tur

'We are not going to be able to hold the line' Protecting abortions is moving to states

05:35

As the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Katy Tur speaks with Deputy Director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, Brigitte Amiri, and Vice President & Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, Dr. Kristina Tocce, to talk about the decision and what it means for individual states.June 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'We are not going to be able to hold the line' Protecting abortions is moving to states

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Luria on Jan 6th and Jeffrey Clark: 'His actions are really central' to fifth hearing

    06:49

  • Jan. 6 hearings to move to July: 'It's important we allow the American people to process'

    04:32

  • Rep. Raskin: 'A lot of people believe in democracy and are willing to stand up for it'

    02:38

  • Jan 6th hearings Day 4: Breaking down Shaye Moss's emotional testimony

    12:08

  • Former FBI Official: Jan 6. Hearings show 'what accountability might look like'

    09:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All