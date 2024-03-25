IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Very little' could have been done to prevent Moscow shooting, despite U.S. warning: Laith Alkhouri
March 25, 202403:29

  • Judge in Trump hush money case expected to ‘run a tighter ship’: Lisa Rubin

    06:29
  • Now Playing

    'Very little' could have been done to prevent Moscow shooting, despite U.S. warning: Laith Alkhouri

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s bond is ‘much more manageable now’ after dropping to $175 million

    08:53

  • Trump attends New York hush money hearing as civil fraud bond deadline approaches

    02:45

  • Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis statement 'very reassuring': Joanna Coles

    03:40

  • 40 people reportedly dead in Moscow shooting attack, according to Russian news agencies

    08:21

  • Multiple casualties reported after attack on Russian concert hall

    03:43

  • ‘I can’t imagine a worse leader’: Aaron David Miller on Netanyahu

    06:27

  • ‘Trump is a credit risk’ for many insurance companies: Paul Butler

    03:55

  • 'We’ve become so far removed': Goodwin on the realities of abortion

    06:05

  • Laredo, Texas mayor says SB 4 ‘is not a long term solution’

    04:34

  • Are you better off financially today than you were four years ago?

    05:08

  • ‘He winked at the white supremacists’: Foer on Trump’s role in escalating antisemitism in the U.S.

    04:32

  • Standard pregnancy care is now dangerously disrupted in Louisiana

    06:01

  • ‘Begging for cash’: Steele on Trump’s various attempts to collect money

    04:44

  • Trump files presidential immunity brief to Supreme Court

    02:51

  • Trump will do ‘whatever it takes’ to get this cash

    07:54

  • Pence believes Trump is ‘walking away from our conservative agenda’: Marc Short

    05:00

  • Support for abortion access includes 'a lot of Republicans': Michael Steele

    09:41

  • Weissman: Fani Willis still 'liability' if she remains on Georgia election interference case

    07:23

Katy Tur

'Very little' could have been done to prevent Moscow shooting, despite U.S. warning: Laith Alkhouri

03:29

The U.S. warned Russia about a possible terror attack before the mass shooting in Moscow. Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory founder and CEO Laith Alkhouri weighs in.March 25, 2024

  • Judge in Trump hush money case expected to ‘run a tighter ship’: Lisa Rubin

    06:29
  • Now Playing

    'Very little' could have been done to prevent Moscow shooting, despite U.S. warning: Laith Alkhouri

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s bond is ‘much more manageable now’ after dropping to $175 million

    08:53

  • Trump attends New York hush money hearing as civil fraud bond deadline approaches

    02:45

  • Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis statement 'very reassuring': Joanna Coles

    03:40

  • 40 people reportedly dead in Moscow shooting attack, according to Russian news agencies

    08:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All