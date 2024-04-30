IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Key takeaways from Day 9 of Trump's hush money trial

'Trump is f****ed': Stormy Daniels ex-lawyer's texts shown amid hush money trial
April 30, 202406:38

  • 'Opportunity to energize' voting base: Trump trying to fundraise off of his legal woes

    04:16
  • Now Playing

    'Trump is f****ed': Stormy Daniels ex-lawyer's texts shown amid hush money trial

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Former attorney for Stormy Daniels questioned about impact of 'Access Hollywood' tape

    03:03

  • Peaceful protests ‘hijacked’ by ‘antisemitic’, ‘anti-American’ rhetoric: NY Congressman

    07:26

  • Abortion is a 'democracy issue': Pelosi on Florida's six-week ban taking effect

    04:51

  • 'Great threat to our democracy': Pelosi blasts Trump in one-on-one interview

    09:42

  • 'Wait and see mode': Will Trump's legal woes help or hurt him in November?

    03:38

  • Rhona Graff 'is Trump's iPhone': Former assistant called to witness stand

    05:48

  • Gary Farro, Michael Cohen's former banker, testifies in hush money trial

    01:45

  • ‘Complete lack of remorse’: Weissman breaks down David Pecker’s testimony

    03:59

  • 'Fewer guardrails' in Trump's White House: David Pecker says he was invited after inauguration

    06:21

  • 'Demonization of Ukraine': McConnell slams Tucker Carlson and Trump for delaying Ukraine aid bill

    04:52

  • 'Quite staggering': Supreme Court appears divided on Idaho abortion ban

    10:22

  • ‘Not a good showing’: Trump lawyers face skepticism from judge over gag order

    05:54

  • ‘Be careful’: The challenge for Trump’s lawyer’s

    06:55

  • Senate advances Ukraine, Israel aid package and possible TikTok ban

    03:09

  • 'Not a lot happens' without Trump knowing about it: Defense says he had nothing to do with payment

    08:36

  • 'Grievance and victimhood': How Trump’s campaign is using legal woes to his advantage

    03:19

  • Full jury set in Trump trial and Sandoval hearing underway

    08:42

  • 'Pressure' on hush money case 'only going to go up': Charles Coleman

    10:59

Katy Tur

'Trump is f****ed': Stormy Daniels ex-lawyer's texts shown amid hush money trial

06:38

Texts between the former lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen were shown in court today as testimony continues in former President Trump's hush money trial. The New York Times investigative reporter David Fahrenthold, New York Law School professor of law Rebecca Roiphe and MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos provide their expertise.April 30, 2024

  • 'Opportunity to energize' voting base: Trump trying to fundraise off of his legal woes

    04:16
  • Now Playing

    'Trump is f****ed': Stormy Daniels ex-lawyer's texts shown amid hush money trial

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Former attorney for Stormy Daniels questioned about impact of 'Access Hollywood' tape

    03:03

  • Peaceful protests ‘hijacked’ by ‘antisemitic’, ‘anti-American’ rhetoric: NY Congressman

    07:26

  • Abortion is a 'democracy issue': Pelosi on Florida's six-week ban taking effect

    04:51

  • 'Great threat to our democracy': Pelosi blasts Trump in one-on-one interview

    09:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All